Crystal Fay Long, 58, of International Falls, Minn., died on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at Essentia Health — St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
Crystal was born May 16, 1962 in International Falls, Minn.
She enjoyed watching NASCAR, wrestling, going to the casino, taking care of her pets and spending time with her family.
She was preceded in death by her mother Sandra Long and father William Long.
Crystal is survived by her son Cody (Becca) Boso; daughter Trista (Shane) Haberle; grandchildren Vladimir and Vincent Boso; brother Robert (Jewel) Long; and sister Laurie (Tom) Lundin.
A Celebration of Life will be held in the spring for Crystal and Sandra.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.