Curtis Frederick Pelland was born April 19, 1940, in Littlefork, Minn., to Ira and Jennie Pelland. He passed away peacefully at the Littlefork Care Center Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019.
Curt was a loving husband, a dedicated father, and a proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He was a trusted adviser to all, a loyal brother and a helpful friend to anyone in need.
The love for his family was evident through big hugs, warm smiles and laughter. He shared many moments of wit and wisdom along with a healthy dose of sarcasm with family and friends, which left a lasting impression.
His early work years were spent with his brothers logging in the woods as Pelland Logging. Over the past 28 years, he spent his days as the “PR man” at Pelland Welding, a small business he established with his son Scott in 1991. Curt enjoyed many conversations with his friends and customers over coffee and sweets.
Curt’s hobbies included cars, racing and restoring his 1946 Ford pickup. He was a creative problem solver with engines, chainsaws and equipment, if Curt couldn’t fix it, no-one could.
He took a lot of pride in his home in International Falls, Minn., carefully maintaining the trees and lawn. He had a deep appreciation of wildlife and nature, especially watching the eagles by the river and the deer that wandered through his yard.
His life’s legacy are his children, Scott and Sonja Pelland, Deborah Pelland and Brenda and Jeff Brunk; his grandchildren, Sarah and Patrick Lund, Phillip and Tonie Pelland, Justin Brunk, Jake and Melissa Bahnmiller, and Cierra Brunk; his great-grandchildren, Evelynn, Josephine and Ira Lund, Isabelle Bahnmiller, and Brysen Brunk.
Curt is reunited with his wife Arlene, granddaughter Melissa, and brothers Gene and Larry Pelland.
A gathering to celebrate his life will be conducted Thursday, Nov. 14, with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m., at Bethany Lutheran Church, Loman, Minn.
Curt will be laid to rest at the Riverside Cemetery in Loman with an interment ceremony after the service. A luncheon and time for fellowship will commence following the interment.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.