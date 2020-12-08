Beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend Cynthia Rae Hendrickson of International Falls, Minn., passed away after a long battle with cancer, on Dec. 7 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Cynthia Rae Hewitt was born in Aurora Colorado on July 10, 1953 to Floyd and Beverly (nee Harmison) Hewitt. She graduated from Lancaster Minnesota High School in 1971; Followed by a Bachelor’s degree from the University of North Dakota in 1975. She was married to Glenn Hendrickson on May 15, 1976, at the First Baptist Church of International Falls, Minn. Cindy loved spending time with her five children and seven grandchildren, horseback riding, reading her Bible, traveling with her husband and being involved in church activities. She was employed by Northland Counseling Center as a Children’s Mental Health Caseworker. She loved her work because of the benefit it brought to young people.
Proceeded in death by her father Floyd Hewitt. Survived by her mother Beverly Hewitt-Looney (Sterling, AK and Morristown, AZ), brother Jim (Kelli) Hewitt (Pulaski, TN), sister Karen (Rodney) Koop (Dalton, GA), Husband Glenn Hendrickson, son Andrew Hendrickson (Minneapolis, MN), son Stephen (Cody) Hendrickson (Isanti, MN), Daughter Heidi (Timothy) Johns (Watertown, WI), son Wesley Hendrickson (Little Canada, MN), daughter Jana Hendrickson (Maple Plain, MN), grandchildren- Delany, Gideon, Adelle, Isaac, and Ezra Johns and Grant and Tia Hendrickson.
1 John 5:12-13
12 He that hath the Son hath life, and he that hath not the Son hath not life.
13 These things I have written unto you that believe in the name of the Son of God, that ye may know that ye have eternal life, and that ye may believe in the name of the Son of God.
All are welcome to attend a graveside service which will be held for Cynthia on Friday, Dec. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Quiring Union Cemetery, 20 miles west of Northome, Minn.; Followed by an open house memorial at Littlefork Baptist Church from 1:30 to 4 p.m.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
