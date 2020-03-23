Dale Harder, 60 of Lampasas, Texas, formerly from International Falls, died Sunday, March 8 at Olin E. Teague Veterans Medical Center in Temple, Texas.
Dale was born Dec. 26, 1959 in Beaver Dam, Wisc. At 9 years of age, Dale and his family moved to International Falls and he graduated from Falls Senior High School in 1978.
After graduation, he joined the U.S. Army and served from 1978-1985 and was stationed in Germany, Korea and in the U.S.
After being honorably discharged, Dale began his own business/automotive shop where he specialized in servicing and repairing foreign cars. His true love and passion was with Volkwagons. His business, which was based in Lampasas, Texas, was called "Bug Acres."
Dale was a legendary master mechanic and authority on repairing vintage Volkswagons. For over 30 years, Dale owned and operated "Bug Acres" until his battle with throat cancer forced him to finally put down his wrenches and courageously begin his battle.
He was a pillar in his community and his infectious smile and generosity was known by all.
He is survived by his mother Ila Harder, his brothers Dave Harder (Gigie), Mike Harder (Jill), Dennis Harder, sisters Marlene Mckinney (Bob), Dawn Piekarski (Dean), brother-in-law Carey Gosselin, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews and God daughters, Danielle and Destiny Piekarski.
He was preceded in death by his father, Donald Harder and his sister, Cindy Gosselin.
