Dallas Ragna Beager, 90, left her adventure on Earth Nov. 7, 2020 at her home in Grand Rapids.
We know she is embracing her new journey with the same spunk and humor of her life.
Born June 19, 1930, to Ruth (Rhodes) and Kaurin Karolius in Lake Villa, Ill., she was so tiny her father could hold her in one hand, and carried a love of her Norwegian heritage from her father through her life.
She graduated a proud member of the Class of 1948 from Antioch (Illinois) High School, after which she worked as a telephone operator for AT&T until she married the love of her life Otto "Bud" Beager on March 18, 1950, in Lake Villa, Ill. They moved to Foley, Minn., in 1967 when Bud's work as an over-the-road truck driver brought them to Minnesota.
Dallas wasn't the kind of mom to wait for her husband to get home to handle the good, the bad and the ugly of raising three children with him gone for a few days. Instead, the 5-foot, 2-inch spark plug handled raising two healthy sons and a daughter through their youth, teenage years and out of the house, while at the same time dealing with anything else that came along. During that time she was a Mary Kay Cosmetics representative earning awards and trips. And she thoroughly enjoyed her worked as an aid at Gilman Elementary School, and as a sample lady at local grocery stores. She and Bud trucked across the nation later in their lives in a sleeper-cab semi.
There's no doubt that most people who met Dallas Beager remembered her, if not for her unique name for her ability to laugh, have fun and enjoy life. The mystery surrounding the selection of her first name continues.
She was known by her husband, grandchildren and great grandchildren as the best back scratcher ever. Her sense of humor and ability to be ready for fun at a moment's notice will be missed by many. Her kids knew her to be the most fun mom there could be: Chores could often be put off for a game of Frisbee, shooting clay pigeons or swimming with the dog.
She and Bud enjoyed traveling and loved the outdoors, especially watching the nighttime stars and northern lights on their long driveway in Foley, but also after moving in 2000 to retirement home along the Rat Root River, where Otto died Jan. 17, 2004. While living there she was an energetic member of a local Red Hat Ladies society. Dallas moved back to Foley, where she lived until she moved to Grand Rapids, Minn., in 2015.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Otto, her sister Enid, beloved aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
She is survived by sons Laird Beager and Terri, Randy and wife Rosie; daughter Laurel; granddaughter Kaurina (Beager) Sweeter and husband Brandon, grandsons Eric Beager and wife Jessica, Tony Beager and wife Kirsten, Brandon Beager, and Jared Beager and wife Pilar; great grandchildren Bryce and Hayden Sweeter, Jack Addie and Will Beager, Jill and Gwen Beager; Iyal and Melina Beager, and nieces and nephews on both sides of her family, and many friends made along the journey.
The family will gather in International Falls to celebrate Dallas's life on June 19, 2021 which would have been her 91st birthday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.