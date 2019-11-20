Daniel J. “Danny” McCarthy, 88, of International Falls, Minn., died Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at Essentia St. Mary’s Hospital, Duluth, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, D.J. “Dan” McCarthy and Beulah (Schmidt) McCarthy.
He is survived by his good friend, Ron Lewis; sister, Mary Jean “Mimi” Kramer; brothers, John and Jim McCarthy; and many nieces and nephews.
Danny was born in International Falls and attended St. Thomas elementary and Falls High School.
He enjoyed the outdoors working as a guide after purchasing the first 25 horse Johnson on the lake.
After being awarded a Mando Scholarship on graduation in 1949, he attended St Thomas College in St. Paul, Minn., where he graduated Summa Cum Laude.
He served in Korea and Japan as a Lieutenant in the United States Air Force. Upon his discharge, he returned to work in the family fish business in Ranier, Minn.
In 1959 he was appointed to serve as Sergeant-At-Arms in the Minnesota House of Representatives.
He remained in the Twin Cities working for Brown & Bigelow and Investors Diversified Services prior to founding and owning a specialized travel service with offices nationwide.
Upon his retirement, Danny returned to International Falls where he renewed his love of Rainy Lake.
A memorial service will be scheduled next summer.