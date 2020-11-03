Darlene Faith “Dolly” Joslyn, 80, of International Falls, passed away peacefully at Koochiching Health Services in Littlefork, Minn., on Nov. 2, 2020.
Dolly was born on May 5, 1940, in Albert Lea, Minn., to Theodore “Ted” and Eava Averill. Their large family moved first to Ray, Minn., when she was young, then to Memorial Drive in International Falls, and Dolly has been a resident of this area ever since.
She met Darwin Joslyn in 1956 and they were soon married at Mission Covenant Church; they were blessed with three children. She was well known for having “Doll’s Ceramics” and offering classes to help people express their creative skills. Later she worked for Good Samaritan Center and also as a home health aide. She loved helping to care for her five grandsons and teaching them something mischievous, with a twinkle in her eye. She enjoyed baking, canning, stamping, sewing, photography, computerized embroidery, painting ceramics, and always had a new craft project going.
Dolly was preceded in death by her parents and six brothers: Ernie, Roy, Ted, Bob, Chuck, and Mike.
Dolly is survived by a son, Darwin (Julie) Joslyn of International Falls; and two daughters, Debbie Joslyn of Duluth, Minn., and Trudy (Guy) Brandvold of Spring Hill, Fla.; grandsons, Steven (Rebecca) Joslyn and Paul (Brooke) Joslyn of International Falls, Dennis (Katie) Joslyn of Spring Lake Park, Minn., Trevor Brandvold (Ali) of Shakopee, Minn., Rory Brandvold (Monica) of Spring Hill, Fla.; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren. She is also survived by one brother, Dennis (Barb) Averill, two sisters-in-law, Grace Averill and Gladys Averill, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff in Littlefork for the wonderful care they provided, as well as the Hospice staff. Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private family service at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.