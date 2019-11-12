Darnell Gail Walls Andrews, 43, passed away Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019.
She was born Sept. 24, 1976, in International Falls, Minn., to Bob and Darlene (Burnell) Walls.
Darnell graduated from Falls High School in 1995 and Rainy River Community College in 1996.
On June 20, 1997, Darnell married Gordon Helderman Jr. Together they had a daughter, Sienna and on Aug. 27, 2005, she married Dean Andrews and together they had a daughter, Kailey.
Darnell loved spending time with her family and friends, whether it was at the shack four-wheeling or driving around listening to music.
Her love for her two daughters was immeasurable.
Darnell will always be remembered for her spunk and sense of humor. Being outdoors always made her happy.
Darnell was preceded in death by her father, Bob; maternal grandparents, Ross and Ruby Burnell; paternal grandparents, William and Louise Walls; special friends, Tim and Diane DeMulling; and cousins, Riley and Natasha Burnell.
Darnell will be sorely missed by her mother, Darlene; daughters, Sienna (Brian Arneson) Helderman and Kailey Andrews; brother, Bob (Melanie) Walls; nieces, Rylea (Christian) Kittelson, Abbea Walls and Emma Walls; special cousins, Amber (Lyndon) Schaak and John Erickson; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Darnell also remained close friends with her ex-husband, Dean Andrews. All of whom she loved and touched deeply.
Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at Evangelical Covenant Church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.
Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.