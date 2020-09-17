Dave Krats, 63, of International Falls, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Sept. 10, 2020, from a heart attack.
David Roy Krats was born on Dec. 16, 1956, to Roy and Norma (Booth) Krats in International Falls, Minn.
Dave grew up with his sister Debra, and two brothers Douglas and Dean, in International Falls and graduated from Falls High in 1975, where he was a member of the infamous Dirty Dozen. He has degrees from Arizona State University and University of Texas A&M at Corpus Christi. His work as an engineer with Halliburton took him to Texas, Alaska and Oman. In 1994 he moved back to International Falls to work with Bartlett and Associates and to assist Norma with the care of Roy. The last few years he was the local care giver for Norma.
Dave loved his dogs and was an avid outdoorsman who spent much of his free time at his cabin on Rainy Lake or his land near Littlefork. Even with his travels, he remained a passionate fan of the Twins, Vikings and Wild. As a geologist he collected rocks wherever he went. As an uncle he could be counted on for hiding Easter Eggs for his nieces and nephews in the most impossible spots. Dave had a gentle heart, a generous spirit and was always willing to lend a helping hand to whomever he could.
Dave was preceded in death by his father, Roy, and his beloved four-legged companions, "Tazzy," "Omar" and "Ruwi."
He is survived by his mother, Norma, sister, Deb (Mark), brother Doug, brother, Dean (Stacey), nieces and nephews, Angela, Jessica (Jake), Robert (Rose), Brianna (Zac), Benjamin, Mckenzie, many great nieces and nephews, and his dog, "Brewster."
A celebration of life gathering will be held Oct. 3, 2020, at the Ranier Community Hall. Join the family for sharing memories during an open house from 12:30-3 p.m. Please remember masks and social distancing. Memorials are preferred to the Borderland Humane Society, PO Box 543, International Falls, MN 56649 or to a charity of your choice.
