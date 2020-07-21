On July 8, 2020, David Albert Schmidtbauer, Sr., passed away from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP), an incurable degenerative brain disease which was diagnosed October 2018. He also, unfortunately, contracted Covid-19 around June 30, 2020, which advanced his death.
David was born on May 27, 1943, to Lucille (nee: Morin) and Albert Schmidtbauer in St. Cloud, Minn. The family moved to International Falls, Minn., where David grew up. At the age of 19 he entered the U.S. Navy from July 31, 1961 to July 30, 1965, where he served stateside as a Hospital Corpsman during the VietNam War. David’s careers encompassed working at Abbott Laboratories assisting with creating Selsun Blue Dandruff Shampoo. He then transitioned to becoming a truck broker and was known in the industry as “D.J.” He semi-retired at 65 and became a courier for several companies which he thoroughly enjoyed. He finally retired at the age of 74 after the onset of PSP symptoms.
David was a well-known softball pitcher throughout the Twin Cities area. He was known as “The Godfather” for the Minnesota Mafia and pitched until the age of 60! He also enjoyed bowling. He was extremely competitive in all sports. When David went places, it seemed like someone from trucking, softball, or bowling knew him and would come talk with him. David also starred in the first MyPillow commercial and was recognized by people for that “claim to fame.” David loved his family and friends and joking around with his quick wit. David was a sports fanatic and enjoyed watching the Minnesota Vikings or other Minnesota teams, going to a bar, and having a Jack & Coke. He was a strong Christian who shared his faith with many people via Facebook posts and handing out Christian coins. He would say, “Don’t be a back-pocket Christian; put it in your front pocket and when you feel it, remember Jesus is with you.”
David was preceded in death by his father Albert, his mother Lucille, sister Rosemary, and his son, David Jr.
He is survived by his wife Cassandra (Sandy), his four biological children Michael (Mickey), Thomas (Betsy), James (Nicole), and Laura (Kevin) Jennings. David also loved and assisted raising three children: Crystal (Michael) Brastad, Noah (Emaline) Olson, and Elizabeth (Brian) Staples. He is also survived by his sister Joan Berge, brother Donald (Kimberly), sister Virginia Roethler, and brother Robert.
He is blessed by a multitude of grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to be announced when the Covid virus is under control.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to CURE PSP https://www.psp.org/iwanttohelp/ways-to-give/
