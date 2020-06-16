David L. Waldbillig, 77, of Esko, Minn., passed away on Friday, June 12, 202,0 at Essentia St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born on Oct. 27, 1942, in International Falls, Minn., to Eldon and Marjorie (Brown) Waldbillig. David was a family man and a great dad. He started working in the woods logging with his dad when he was nine years old and retired as a heavy equipment operator with the 49er’s Union.
David was a humble man who was a hard worker that never did anything halfway. He had a great love of horses, which he passed on to his granddaughters and wrote a book titled “Milo The Legend” based on a horse. The biography of David’s book states it the best: “David Waldbillig is a humble, simple man with a huge imagination.”
David was preceded in death by his parents. and sister, Patricia Jernberg. He is survived by his sons Aaron, Andy (Dana) and Nick (Dena); his grandchildren Serra, Jairet, Jessica, Ashlee, and Owen; his great-granddaughter Laelah; and numerous cousins.
A private service will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Interment will be held in St. Matthews Cemetery. To leave an online condolence, visit the guest book at www.nelsonfuneralcare.net
