David Lee Trompeter of Ranier, Minn., passed away on Sept. 25, 2020. Dave was born Nov. 23, 1931 to parents Elmer and Blanche Trompeter. After growing up in Ranier and following graduation from high school, he entered the United States Navy with his good friend, Bill (Huntz) Wagner. Following his four year stint in the Navy, he attended Bemidji State University and obtained a teaching degree.
While in college, he began dating Barb Kerry from International Falls. Shortly thereafter, Barb Kerry became Barb Trompeter on Aug. 17, 1957. Barb and Dave had two children, Mark, born May 27, 1960 and Paul, born Dec. 25, 1967. Later, a foster daughter, Robin Still, joined the family in 1975.
Dave began his teaching career in Baudette, Minn., as an English teacher. Not enamored with the Baudette School District, Dave was summoned to the Bigfork School District in 1961 by his good friend, Huntz Wagner to teach Industrial Arts and part-time English. Dave loved Bigfork but when Huntz pulled up stakes to head back to the shores of Rainy Lake, Dave did the same and started teaching Small Engine Repair in 1968 after Leo Jung retired. It is safe to say Rainy Lake for Dave was a magnet and the small town of Ranier was where his heart belonged.
Dave’s most important things in life were family, friends, Ranier politics, his church, flying, Whist Club, the cabin life, boating on Rainy Lake, and Ranier Liquor for an occasional sip of holy water (Christian Brothers Brandy) at precisely four o’clock. In addition to all the above, Dave also served a couple of terms as Ranier Mayor and Councilman. It is safe to say, his first love was Ranier and all those who live in that wonderful community.
Dave made his final flight with his son last summer and his last and final boat ride to Kettle Falls on Aug. 30, 2020 saying, “You know son, I am so blessed, I have lived the majority of my life in the most beautiful place on the planet, on the shores of Rainy Lake.”
Dave received a heart valve at 72 years of age, which gave him 15 more years of wonderful life, all in fantastic health, working out daily until recently at a local fitness center. Dave’s heart got tired only in the last couple of weeks and due to this and the Coronavirus, life became too much, and he passed on with his son at his side, saying “its been a great life but it is time to move on and I am going to see your Mother and Paul and everyone else who left before me.”
A future Celebration of Life will hopefully be held in 2021 for both Dave and Barb Trompeter, local health conditions permitting. No cards, no crying, just a good party to celebrate two lives well lived.
If so desired, in memoriam donations in Dave’s memory would be preferred to the Falls Education Fund, PO Box 933, International Falls, MN 56649 or fallsedfoundation@gmail.com.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
