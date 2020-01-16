Dean Edward Rask, 57, of International Falls, Minn., died Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Essentia Health — St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
He was born Dec. 29, 1962, in International Falls and graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1977.
Dean was united in marriage to the former Natalie Fletcher on Oct. 20, 2000, in International Falls.
In 2003, they moved to Bend, Ore., where he worked for a garage door company. In 2011, they moved back to International Falls where they have lived since.
Dean enjoyed cooking, fishing, and taking his sons and nephews fishing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth Sr. and Florence Rask.
Dean is survived by his wife, Natalie Rask; two sons, Greg Veign and Jordan Fletcher; sister, Kelly Rask; and five brothers, Kenneth Rask Jr., Leonard Rask, Marvin Rask, James Rask and Edward Rask.
A private memorial service will be conducted.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.