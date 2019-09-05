Deana Jayne Pavleck, 64, of International Falls, Minn., passed away Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn., after a courageous battle with cancer.
Deana was born in International Falls on Sept. 23, 1954.
She grew up in International Falls and graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1972.
The former Deana Jayne Lyman was united in marriage to Van Richard Pavleck on April 14, 1972, at St. Paul Lutheran Church.
Deana worked for IGA and then at the City Drug Store for 20 years.
She enjoyed gardening and spending time outdoors and at the shack. She liked cooking, baking, and was a cleaning fanatic.
She especially loved spending time with her family and her grandchildren.
Deana was preceded in death by her parents, James Lyman; Patricia Carlson; and Harold “Bud” Carlson.
She is survived by her husband, Van Pavleck; daughter, Ashley (Jared) Baldwin of International Falls; sons, Jason (Molly) Pavleck of International Falls and Josh (Christine) Pavleck of Duluth; five grandchildren - Aubrey, Elise, Brodie, Evi and Drake; sister, Terri Renollet of International Falls; brother Jim (Lori) Lyman of International Falls; and numerous nieces, nephews and special friends.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at First Lutheran Church.
Visitation will be one hour prior.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery, International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.