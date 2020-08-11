Debra L. Steinbach, 63, of Grand Rapids, Minn., passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
Debra was born in 1957 to Norman and Bertha (Bullock) Sutherland in Grand Rapids, Minn., where she grew up and graduated high school. She studied graphic arts at Vo-Tech College in Eveleth, Minn., before moving to International Falls, Minn., where she met Doyle Steinbach while bartending. They were united in marriage June 5, 1996. Debra worked as a laborer and retired from Union 1097.
Though she called many places “home,” Debra and Doyle settled in Blackberry, Minn., area. She became an active member of the Eagles Auxiliary, loved to cook, garden, do stain glass, sew, and photography. She will be remembered as a “Jill of all trades,” as Doyle’s “best friend,” and for offering to everyone in need.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Debra is survived by her husband of 24 years, Doyle; step daughters, Tanya (Wade) Kennedy, Shiela Steinbach; sister, Tracy (David) Davis; and brothers, Mark (Anna) Klennert, Todd (Cindy) Klennert; grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Hazelwood Cemetery, Blackberry, Minn. Reverend Randall Yoder will officiate.
Arrangements are with Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
