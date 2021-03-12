Della Lehto, 94 of Kabetogama caught her breath upon entering heaven's wonders and delights on Saturday, March 6, 2021. She entrusted her desire to live and die at home, cared for by family, to her children: Randy, Shelly and Susan.
Mom spent her life going about doing good, often without being noticed or credited. She liked that. She was a giver to the end. For instance, considering anatomical donations, "I think my parts are pretty worn out at my age. It's quite a thing if they are needed. I would be comfortable giving them. Just make sure I'm gone first!"
Della cared for Tony at home until he moved on to heaven in 1988. A line from a favorite dance tune rings quite sweetly now, "I was in heaven just waltzing with you." The streets of gold must present a wonderful dance floor as they whirl about with secret smiles.
Mom was a person of determined positive attitudes. On hot days, she thought "ice cubes" and had a hot cup of coffee. When the neighbor's dog barked, she decided she wouldn't hear it. She loved being in her own yard and believed God had given her a little piece of heaven on earth. The joy of the Lord was her strength, along with pure Finnish "Sisu".
Many people confided in Mom over the years. She would say she'd pray for them and that's as far as it ever went. When Dad was passing, he wanted her to read the scriptures out loud to him. That inspired her to an annual private pilgrimage of reading the Bible through and out loud for some 25 years. It's no wonder she had such peace, joy and grace.
Della is remembered dearly by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family as well as by so many people whose lives she touched gently through the years.
A family memorial honoring Della's privacy request is planned for summer to lay her with Tony at the Kabetogama Cemetery. To leave an online condolence visit www.mlakerfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.