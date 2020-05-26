Delores Jean LaRock, 85, of International Falls, Minn., died on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at the Littlefork Care Center in Littlefork, Minn.
She was born Jan. 22, 1935 in International Falls to parents, Thomas and Ester (Jensen) Pihulak.
The former Delores Jean Pihulak was united in marriage to Robert LaRock.
She was retired from her career as a community support worker at Northland Counseling Center.
She enjoyed working with people, and spending time with family and friends.
Delores was a member of Zion Lutheran Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert LaRock.
Delores is survived by her son, Bruce LaRock of International Falls; daughter, Tammy Gilliams of Kansas City, KS; grandson, Tyler Morin; granddaughter, KayLea LaRock; and two great-grandchildren, Jozlyn and Asher.
Interment will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
