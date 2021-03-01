Dennis Dwayne Robben, 59, of Big Falls, Minnesota, died on Friday, February 19, 2021 at his home.
He was born on September 14, 1961 in Alexandria, MN, to parents Leroy and Avis (Booen) Robben.
Dennis enjoyed being outside. He loved hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and being with his friends.
Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Leroy.
He is survived by his mother, Avis; sister, Sharon; and his brother, Steve.
No local services will be held.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
