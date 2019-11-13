Dennis George Pelland, 75, of International Falls, Minn., died Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019, at Rainy Lake Medical Center.
He was born Oct. 1, 1944, in International Falls, to parents George and Marion Pelland.
He grew up and lived in Iowa and returned to International Falls in 2003.
He loved going to auctions, garage sales, collecting antiques, and refinishing furniture.
Dennis had a real zest for life.
He worked as a cook at many restaurants and owned and operated an antique store in Ranier, Minn.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marion Pelland; stepfather, Clyde Boviea; and brother, Clyde Pelland.
Dennis is survived by his brother, Earl Pelland; sister, Pat Alt; and special friend, James White of International Falls.
No funeral services will be conducted, per Dennis’ request.
