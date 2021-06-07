Dennis Paul Frarck passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, with his son and daughter-in-law by his side, in Mesa, Arizona.
Dennis was born March 4, 1936 in Erdahl Township, Minnesota to Paulus Ernest Frarck and Lyla Gulbrandson. He married Evelyn Louise Manning on December 8, 1962 in International Falls. Dennis was an active part of the International Falls community and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the area for many years. Dennis worked for Boise Cascade for 36 years.
Dennis was preceded in death by his parents Paulus Ernest and Lyla Frarck, his wife Evelyn Louise Manning, his two brothers Carmen Lyle Frarck and Quinten Erle Frarck.
He is survived by his siblings Janet Marie Frarck, Robert Layne Frarck, and Ernie Dean Frarck. Dennis is also survived by his children, Kevin (Lisa) Frarck of Maricopa, AZ, Scott Frarck of International Falls, Michael Frarck of Minneapolis MN, and Laurie (Walter) Prymak of Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada, as well as six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Because of Covid restrictions, it was necessary to postpone arrangements, thus a memorial service will now be held June 16, 2021 at 10 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 1340 Keenan Dr., International Falls, MN 56401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.