Funeral services for Devona “Von” Kay Hoppe, 79, of International Falls, Minn., who died on Nov. 16, 2020, was conducted on Saturday, Nov. 21 at 11 am at Green-Larsen Mortuary.
Joe Belanger officiated.
Pallbearers were Noel Hoppe, Jr., Randy Christianson, Jordan Christianson, Mike Christianson, Christian Kittelson, Cody Christianson, Trey Hoppe, and Carter Kittelson.
Visitation was held one hour prior to the funeral.
Interment was at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
