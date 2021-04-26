Diane Elizabeth Mellstrom, 79

Diane Elizabeth Mellstrom, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Duluth, Minnesota, at the age of 79.
Diane was born January 8, 1942 in Roseau, MN to Art and Evelyn (Olson) Wensloff. She grew up in a large family, on a dairy farm in Malung Township and graduated from Roseau High School in 1960. Diane worked for the Roseau telephone company after high school and eventually the Bell Telephone Company in Minneapolis. On February 15, 1964, Diane married Ron Mellstrom, they had two children, Brenda and Tim. Diane and Ron moved to International Falls in 1969 where they have lived since.
Diane enjoyed spending all four seasons at the cabin; while at the cabin she loved fishing, swimming, snowmobiling, and ice fishing. She also liked to play board games and cards. When she wasn’t at the cabin you could find Diane at the golf course. Despite her late start to golf, she became a very good golfer winning several invitational tournaments. She also enjoyed attending the grandchildren’s numerous activities. Diane was like a second mom to the friends of Brenda and Tim when they were growing up.
Diane is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Ron Mellstrom; daughter, Brenda Roen; son, Tim (Jonelle) Mellstrom; grandchildren, Brittany Roen, Jack Mellstrom and Lily Mellstrom; sister, Margaret Olson; brothers, Dale (Donna) Wensloff, David (Joan) Wensloff, Joel (Debbie) Wensloff, Roland (June) Wensloff, Erling (Val) Wensloff, Brian (Wanda) Wensloff; sister-in-law Kathy McKeag; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and god-children.
Diane was preceded in death by her parents, Art and Evelyn Wensloff; mother-in-law, Lilly Mellstrom; father-in-law, Sigvard Mellstrom; infant sister; brother, John Wensloff; sister-in-law, Sharon Wensloff; brother-in-law, James Olson; and brother-in-law, Rod Mckeag.
Funeral services will be held Friday, April 30th at 2:00 p.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in International Falls. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.
Interment will be at the Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls following the service.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
