Dirk L. Tilander, 65, of International Falls, Minnesota, died on Tuesday, January 19, 2021 at his home.
Dirk was born May 3, 1955 in International Falls where he resided his whole life.
Dirk was so full of energy and life. He loved to run, and enjoyed sitting out in the sunlight.
He is preceded in death by his father, Dick Tilander and sister, Tina Tilander.
Dirk is survived by his sisters, Sindy Tilander, Meloney Clark, Penny Pruitt, and brother, Tim Tilander.
There will be no services held at this time.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
