Donald A. Alleman, 87, long time resident of International Falls and life-long resident of Minnesota, died Sunday, July 19, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth. His smile, sense of humor and thoughtfulness will be deeply missed.
Don was born July 15, 1933, on a farm near Finlayson, the eldest of seven children to Godfrey and Elvira (Wolters) Alleman. He attended a country school near Giese and later in McGrath.
Don was a Korean War Veteran who served with the 1343rd Engineer Combat Battalion and was honorably discharged from the Army in 1955. That same year Don married Merel Dixon of Mora and they were blessed with 11 children (six girls and five boys). They lived on a farm in Giese and moved to Mora in 1970, Cottage Grove in 1973 and eventually to International Falls. They were later divorced.
Don married June (Patch) Trafton of International Falls in 1981 where they continued to reside until his death. Don and June enjoyed country music, RVing, camping, fishing, hunting, bird watching, gardening, watching Minnesota Twins, Minnesota Vikings, game shows, casino trips and spending time with family.
Over the years, Don worked as a farmer, school bus driver, logger and construction worker. He retired in 1993 due to heart problems.
Don loved his family and bragged about the number of children, grandchildren (34), great-grandchildren (32), and multitude of nephews and nieces.
Don is survived by his wife June, children Don Jr. (Deborah) Alleman, Eugene (Tanya) Alleman, Kelly (Stacy Rasmussen) Alleman, Dixie (Brad) Good, Vicky (Trent) Steinbach, all of International Falls; Laurie (Kent) Buckingham, Lisa (Kent) Christianson, both of Champlin, Minn.; Daniel (Mary) Alleman of Elk River, Minn.; James (Jodie) Alleman of Ramsey, Minn.; Tracy (Jeff) Johannsen of Andover, Minn.; step-daughter Brenda Long (Tony Holler) of International Falls; brothers Arnie (Helen) Alleman of St. Paul, “Bud” Godfrey (Sally) Alleman of Grand Rapids, “Bill” William Alleman of Garrison, Dave Alleman of Ely and Gary (Sherry) of Hastings, Minn.; and daughter-in-law Jean Alleman of International Falls.
He was preceded in death by his parents, only sister Eileen "Toots" Sadlovsky, son Scott Alleman and step-son Gary Trafton.
A private service is planned for Saturday, July 25, 2020.
