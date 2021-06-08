Donald Dale Thomas, 86, died on May 31, 2021 at Rainy Lake Medical Center in International Falls, Minnesota.
Donald was born on October 10, 1934, in International Falls to Harry and Laura Thomas.
He was united in marriage to the former Bettie Marie Ossachuck on October 23, 1954 in Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada.
Donald was a heating contractor and owned and ran Thomas Furnace Service for 32 years. Upon retirement, he expanded his love for gardening and opened Thomas Greenhouse and Nursery. He was an avid hunter and fisherman and enjoyed the family cabin on Rainy Lake for 46 years.
He loved to cook and try new recipes. Barbecuing and smoking meats was something he loved to do and his end products were always exceptional.
Family was his biggest priority and he cherished spending time with his children and grandchildren whenever he could.
Donald was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Laura Thomas; sister, Gladys Knapp; brothers, Gordon, Norman, George Thomas; and grandson, Nicholas Jon Peterson.
He is survived by his spouse, Bettie Thomas; son, Donald Lane Thomas; daughters, Cindy Lee Thomas, Debbie Joanne Hays (Jeff), Heidi Marie Kerry (Brett Peterson); ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service was held on June 5, 2021 at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.