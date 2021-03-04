Donald Edward Oliverson, 67, of Cannon Falls, Minnesota, died Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at the Mayo Clinic Health Systems, Cannon Falls.
He was born August 15, 1953, in International Falls, Minnesota, to Martin and Blanche (Doree) Oliverson. He graduated from International Falls High School in 1971 and as a young man, lived in various places throughout the U.S. until coming back to Minnesota, where he resided mainly in the Twin Cities.
He worked in maintenance and janitorial jobs and had natural ability and knack for computers. Donald never married but had a significant other, Evelyn Tanner, which preceded him in death, along with his parents and a brother, Kenneth A. Oliverson.
He is survived by his sister, Linda (Robert) Petrie of Baudette; a brother, Neal Oliverson of International Falls; a sister-in-law, Jan Oliverson of Shakopee and nieces and nephews.
No services will be held for Mr. Oliverson. Arrangements handled by Mahn Family Funeral Home, Bodelson-Mahn Chapel. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com
