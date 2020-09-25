Donald G. Harala, 65 of International Falls, Minn., died Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020 at his home.
Donald was born June 22, 1955 in International Falls to parents, William and Bertrice (Reed) Harala.
He grew up in International Falls and graduated from Falls High School in 1973. Donald later lived in Colorado before moving back to International Falls in 1994.
He was a carpenter. Donald loved taking pictures of the sunrise, and posting to Facebook daily. He was in touch with nature. He liked spending time with friends at local establishments.
Donald enjoyed working with his brothers building log cabins, and listening to music. He was kind and caring, and he had a voice that carried.
He liked letting the good times roll.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Bertrice.
Donald is survived by his sons, Travis Gregory, Waylon Harala, Gary Harala, William Harala; three grandchildren; brothers, Robert Harala, Terry Harala, Wayne Harala, Kurt Harala; and sister, Cheryl Harala.
A private family gathering will be held.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.