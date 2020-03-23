Donna Hodel

It is with great sadness that we must announce the passing of our dear mother Donna Jyleen Hodel.
Having lived a very full and wonderful life, she died peacefully at Good Samaritan Society- Northwinds Assisted Living on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Born in International Falls, Minn., she was the second daughter of Elmer “Papa” and Norma Johnson on Aug. 14, 1929. Donna attended schools in International Falls and graduated in 1947.
In August of 1947 she started her career as an accountant for the Koochiching County Highway Department. Little did anyone know that she would be employed there for 71 years! Donna loved her job and all the wonderful people she worked with over the years.
In 1948 she fell in love with Robert “Bob” Hodel and they were married on July 23. It was a marriage made in heaven. Three boys were blessed to have Donna and Bob as their loving parents.
Donna was always a very congenial, compassionate, and cooperative (“flexible” as she called it) person.
Donna was a gift. God gave Mom and Dad the world so that two people might have loving children. They did more than love us – they inspired us. They taught us that the most important things in life by the way they lived their lives.
Donna was completely overwhelmed and overjoyed that over 300 people attended her combination 90th birthday and retirement party last summer. She was worried that hardly anyone would show up!
Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Norma; her father, Elmer; her loving husband, Bob; and her sister, Patty.
Donna is survived by Tom and Lyn Hodel of Soldotna, AK, Tim and Tasha Hodel of Libby, Mont., Randy and JoJean Hodel of Anoka, Minn; along with five grandchildren, and five great- grandchildren.
On Donna’s behalf, her sons would like to thank her physician Dr. Stone for his constant care and compassion, friends and family members that spent countless hours visiting her, sitting with her, running errands for her, and just spending time with her during the past few months.
Also a special thank you to the staff at Good Samaritan Society that were always there for her. They have been awesome!
For those who may want to give something for Donna her choices were Zion Lutheran Church and the Backus Community center were two places she donated much of her time.
Cards are appreciated; can be sent to Tom Hodel PO Box 1781 Soldotna, AK. 99669, Tim Hodel 594 Florence Rd Libby, MT 59923, or Randy Hodel 21861 Woodbine St. Anoka MN 55303.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
