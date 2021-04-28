Dorothy Jane Blais, age 90, of International Falls, MN passed away on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Good Samaritan Society, surrounded by her family. Dorothy was born in International Falls on October 8, 1930, to Andrew and Helen Katrin, and lived here her entire life.
Dorothy graduated from Falls High School in 1948. She married Lowell Blais on July 9, 1949. They celebrated 66 years of marriage prior to Lowell’s death in May of 2016. Dorothy was the bookkeeper for Northern Lights Motel, which her parents owned, for many years.
Dorothy was recognized as an excellent bridge player. She played in the Falls and Fort Frances right up until Covid-19 interrupted her bridge groups. She also enjoyed bowling, curling, golfing, and spending time at the family cabin on Rainy Lake in Canada. She had many friends on both sides of the border. Dorothy made the best dill pickles. She was well known for making Ukrainian dishes like pedaheh and holupsi. She was proud of her Ukrainian heritage.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband Lowell, her parents, and her brother Alex Katrin.
Dorothy is survived by son Tim (Kathy) Blais, Cloquet, MN; daughter Karin Blais, Intl Falls; grandchildren Jill (Mike) Kari, Esko, MN; Patrick (Jill Chartier) Blais, Saginaw, MN; Katrina (Victor Jaker) Blais, Chanhassen, MN; and Travis Blais, Intl Falls; great grandsons Ahti and Alek Kari, Carson Blais, and another great grandson (Katrina and Victor’s child) due in May. She is also survived by sisters-in-law Leone “Bunny” Katrin and Diane (Jerry) Hassinger, brother-in-law Bill Blais, and many cherished nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Karin and Travis for helping Dorothy remain in her home as long as possible.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
