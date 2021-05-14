Dorothy Loretta (Smith) Hoppe, 92, of International Falls, MN passed away on Wednesday May 12th, 2021 at the Rainy Lake Medical Center.
Dorothy was born in Baudette, MN on August 10th, 1928 to Lawrence and Viola Smith.
Dorothy was a lifetime member of the ladies auxiliary of VFW. She loved fishing, cooking for everyone and visiting with family and friends.
She married Arvid Frank Hoppe (the love of her life) on November 24th, 1946. They were happily married for 74 years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvid Hoppe; parents, Lawrence and Viola Smith; sisters, June (Don) Carrier and Margie (Roger) Crawford.
She is survived by her daughter, Janice Melbo of International Falls; son, Arvid (Bonnie) Hoppe of Bemidji; grandchildren, Kristy Pittman, Kelly (Brian) White and Kevin (Jessica Tran) Melbo, Krystle (Joe Rosso) Hoppe, and Tyler Hoppe; great-grandchildren, Hannah (Max) Jurvakeinen, Amelia and Emily White; sister, Maryvon (Scratch) Jorgenson; brothers, Roy Smith and George (Carol) Smith; numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no services at this time.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.