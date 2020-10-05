Dorothy Mae Richter, 88, died on Sept. 16, 2020, in Harlingen, TX. She was born Sept. 24, 1931, in South International Falls, Minn., the daughter of Arthur P. Larson and Nora E. (Cassibo) Larson.
She married the love of her life, Marvin Bernhard Herbert Richter, on June 22, 1949. They were married for 69 years and lived together in the International Falls area for 63 years. In 2012 they permanently moved to Park Place Estates in Harlingen where they had been “Winter Texans” for 23 years.
Dorothy was primarily a homemaker raising six daughters. She worked at Martin’s Grocery as a teenager and at Schulz’ Bar & Grill as a cook after the girls were raised. She was known for her wonderful baked bread, buttermilk pancakes, dill pickles, chokecherry and crab apple jelly.
In retirement at Park Place Estates, she enjoyed exploring new crafts, created thread/string cards, and took on sharing the responsibilities of the wood shop with Marvin.
Dorothy is survived by daughters Renee Markert, Michele Nafouj, Marcella Walton, Patricia Patterson and Betty Hall; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren, sister Shirley Olson and brother Clair Larson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and daughter, Norma DuVall-Douglas, brothers Norman Larson and Darwin Larson.
A private memorial service will be held in International Falls at a future date.
