Douglas William Waskul, 62, of International Falls, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 13, 2019, at Essentia-St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, Minn.
He was born Dec. 30, 1956, in International Falls, to parents John and Elizabeth (Edenburn) Waskul.
He was a lifelong resident of International Falls and graduated from Falls High School with the Class of 1975.
He served in the United States Air Force.
Douglas loved fishing, hunting, and painting.
He owned and operated Waskul Cleaning Service from 1988 until 2000.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Elizabeth; and a brother, Ronald Waskul.
Douglas is survived by his wife, Helen Waskul; six sons, Stuart Dilly, Adam Dilly, John (Jessica) Waskul, Paul (Melanie) Waskul, James Waskul and Steven Waskul; brother, Randy (Patty) Waskul; and 17 grandchildren.
Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 820 Fourth St., International Falls.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.