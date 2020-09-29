Dr. Brian T. Johnstone

Dr. Brian Johnstone passed away after a brief illness on Sept. 23, 2020 at the age of 96.
Dr. Johnstone was born in Mt Gambier, S Australia. His family emigrated to England in 1933. He joined the RAF in 1942 and trained as a pilot in Clewiston, Florida, earning his wings in 1943. He returned to the UK, served as an instructor before transitioning to Lancaster bombers. The war ended before he did any operational flying, he was able to obtain an early discharge to attend medical school where he met his future wife, Dr. Audrey.
They practiced medicine in the UK until 1966 when they emigrated to Fort Frances. Dr. Johnstone practiced in the Fort for 47 years before his retirement just a month short of his 90th birthday. He was instrumental in starting the first intensive care unit, and also gave anesthesia until age 78.
Dr. Audrey preceded him in death, as did his second son, Ian. He is survived by Dr. Anthony (Barbara) Johnstone of North Redington Beach, Florida, Anne (Sid) Clemmer of Listowel, Ontario, and Alan Johnstone of Thunder Bay. Grandchildren Brian (Haley) Johnstone of Thunder Bay, Dr. Mary Jo (Adam) Friedberg of Brooklyn, Alexandra (Dr. Rory) Tippit of Winnetka, IL, and Mark (Jodi Davis) Johnstone of Cape Coral, FL and great-grandchildren Tristan, Sienna, Annabelle, Ben, Christine, and Gavin.
Dr. Johnstone truly appreciated the kindness and support of the people of Fort Frances through the last 54 years.
At his request there will be no public service held.
If friends so desire in memoriam donations may be made to the Riverside Health Care Foundation, 110 Victoria Avenue, Fort Frances, Ontario, P9A 2B7.
Online condolences may be made in care of www.greenfuneralhomefortfrances.com.
