Duane Dale Janzen, 87, of Littlefork, Minn., passed away on Sept. 7, 2020 at the Littlefork Care Center.
He was born on June 19, 1933 in Windom, Minn., to Henry and Dorothy Janzen. He attended Littlefork-Big Falls High School and graduated in 1951. He then enrolled in the U.S. Navy where he worked on airplanes as a mechanic. He moved back to Littlefork in 1956 and married the love of his life Jackie (Horne) Janzen. They had 3 children; Rhonda, Candice and Troy. He was an electrician at Boise Cascade paper mill for over 40 years. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge and also was on the Littlefork Medical Center Board of Directors and Littlefork City Council in early years. He enjoyed watching sports, being outdoors and spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dorothy Janzen; his father and Mother-In-Law, Iver and Alvilla Horne; Son, Troy Janzen; Grandson, Derrick Wimmer; Sister, Marian Janzen; Brothers -In-Law, Alvin (Hazel) Horne, Willard (Delores) Horne, Wesley Horne, Sister-In-Law, Dorothy (Orville) Olson.
He is survived by his wife Jackie; daughters Rhonda Johnson; Candice (Rob) Wimmer. Grandchildren, Leif Johnson, Wyatt Wimmer, Haylee (Kevin) Kosobucki, and Lacey (Erik) Lund. Great-Grandchildren, Gabby Johnson, Koehn and Nora Kosobucki, and Alissa and Brenna Lund. Brothers Orville Janzen and Eldon Janzen. Special Niece, Sharla (Perry) Eide, and families (Cindy, Marty and Cory); along with numerous nieces and nephews.
A private family memorial is planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials be given to the Littlefork Care Center or to the Littlefork-Big Falls Athletic Department.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with the Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
