Duane Dudgeon, age 82, of Norwood Young America, Minn., formerly of Monticello and Minneapolis, Minn., passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at The Haven in Norwood Young America, Minn.
A private family service will be held at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minn., with a private family interment at a later date at Evergreen Cemetery in Big Falls, Minn.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, 11 a.m., with location to be determined in Big Falls, Minn.
Arrangements are with the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America, Minn.
