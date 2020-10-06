Duane Gary Long, 70, of International Falls, Minn., died on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at Essentia Health — Virginia.
Duane was born on Jan. 8, 1950, in International Falls to parents, Harvey and Irene Madeline (LeMay) Long.
He was retired from Bergstrom Wood Products.
Duane enjoyed watching NASCAR, tinkering on vehicles, and his cats, “Gabby” and “Smudge.” He also liked to dance, do puzzles, and spend time with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Tammy; brothers, Chuck, Jim, Larry, and David; sisters, Cecila, and Joyce.
Duane is survived by his son, Duane; daughters, Linda and Donita; brother, Harvey; sisters, Bernice Buchner, Elaine Hutchinson, Charlotte Koehmstedt, and Debbie Campell; Duane’s extended family, his girlfriend, Karen Oustad and her sons, Brian (Heidi) Oustad, children, Hailey, Emma, Austin; Norman (Christine) Oustad, child, Nathan (Malory) Oustad, and their children, Jude, Roman, Archer; Chris’s sisters, Jeanne George and family, Ann Tomczak (Chas Phillips) and family, Sarah (Rick) Becvar and family.
No formal services will be held.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
