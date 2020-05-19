Duncan Elmer Rostie went home to be with the Lord on May 16, 2020 with his family in River Falls, Wis., at the age of 87.
He was the oldest of six children, born on Dec. 9, 1932 in Fort Frances, Ontario Canada to Elmer Rostie and Peggy (Girvan) Rostie, then later raised with step-mother, Dorothy (Weir) Rostie of International Falls.
After graduating from Fort Francis High School he served in the US Army as a bugler and played Reveille every morning and taps in the evening for the troops while stationed in Korea during the end of the Korean War.
In his lifetime he was in many business ventures; out of his love of fishing and guiding he owned and operated Rainy Lake Bait and Tackle in the 70’s, then the Flame Nite Club, a tax preparation business, and finally the Guest House Motor Inn in Watertown, S.D. with his partner and good friend Abby Renolett (of International Falls).
He enjoyed golfing, hunting, fishing and being with his family and friends.
He is survived by wife, Rolene (currently living in a memory unit in Rochester, Minn.) and her children, Troy Horn (Rochester) and Jodi Horn (Calif.); his daughter, Sharleen Anderson (River Falls, Wis.); son, Michael Rostie (Rochester) and grandchildren, Alex and Andrea Anderson (Minneapolis), Dillon Rostie (Denver), Cooper Horn (Rochester) and Finn and Ella Horn (Calif);brothers, Duane (International Falls), Lynn and Ralph (Casa Grande, Ariz.), Betty Ann Bislow (Minneapolis).
He is preceded in death by his dad, mother and step-mother; brother, John (Jack) of Aurora, Colo., and daughter, Debbie Peseka (Fargo N.D.).
Duncan will always be remembered for his great sense of humor and hearty laugh and will be missed by his family and close friends.
A gathering and memorial for Duncan will be held at a later date to be determined.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
