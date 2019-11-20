E.L. (Andy) Anderson left this world for the next on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. He had spent the weekend with several of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and watched his beloved Vikings' comeback victory.
Andy Anderson was born in Effie, Minn., on Feb. 19,1932, to J. Albert and Emma (Lindstrom) Anderson. The youngest of four children, he fondly remembered the nurture, love, and help he received from his parents and siblings. He made a commitment to Christ as Lord and Savior and grew up in a family of faith.
He graduated at the head of his class and member of the football and basketball teams at Bigfork High School. He spent a year at St. Olaf College before transferring to the University of Minnesota School of Pharmacy.
He graduated in 1954 and married the love of his life, Mary Lou Sand. Together they moved to San Antonio, Texas, and Colorado Springs where he served as an Army Lieutenant, in charge of a mobile hospital unit.
In 1956 they moved to International Falls, Minn., where he became a pharmacist at City Drug Store. He purchased the pharmacy from Pete Peterson in 1959 and owned this thriving business until he sold it to his son Gary in 2009.
The center of his life was his family and his God. He served a number of roles at the Evangelical Covenant Church and he and Mary continued as youth sponsors into their 80’s. His commitment to Christian mission, financially and personally, resulted in a life of eternal consequence. He was an active member of the Gideons, the Chamber of Commerce, and Rotary.
The family lived on Home Lane, with summers at a Rainy Lake cabin.
In 1989 Andy and Mary purchased a house on Sand Bay that allowed him to pursue passion for swimming, boating, and entertaining family, friends, and people in need.
For many years he took fishing trips into Canada and duck hunting trips with his father, brothers, and friends. After the death of his parents and siblings, he became the patriarch of the extended Anderson family, often at the Anderson cabin on Mirror Lake. The times with his nephews and nieces and their amazing families brought great joy.
His 62-year marriage to Mary was a partnership and model of Christian love that inspired generations of family and friends. Extended family vacations gave way to annual trips to South Carolina. Together they traveled to every state as well England and Hong Kong.
In 2015 they moved from International Falls to Golden Valley and found a new set of friends at Covenant Living, where their son Paul serves as Chaplain. When Mary lost her battle to cancer in 2016, he spent time traveling with his daughter Patty, and enjoying visits with his four children and their spouses, his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He is survived by sons, Greg (Holly) in Wheaton, Ill., Gary (Terri) in International Falls, Paul (Mary Jo) in Champlin, Minn., and daughter, Patty in Rochester, Minn. His legacy includes 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Lou; his parents; sister, Gladys Carlson; brother, Donald Anderson; and brother, Robert Anderson.
On Saturday, Dec. 7, a memorial service will be conducted at 2 p.m. at the Evangelical Covenant Church in International Falls. There will be an hour of visitation before the service and a time of fellowship following.
Suggested memorials include Gideons International, International Falls Evangelical Covenant Church, KBHW Radio, or a donation to a cause of your choosing.
Peace to his memory.