Edna LaVonne Karsnia, 81, of International Falls, Minn., died on Friday, February 14, 2020 at her home.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday July 18, 2020 at the Ranier Community Building with an open house from 1:30 to 3 p.m.
Memorials may be given to Backus Community Center or Falls Hunger Coalition.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.