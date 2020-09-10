Eileen Anderson Clarke passed away at her home in Tucson, Arizona on May 9, 2020 at the age of 99.
Eileen was the Outstanding Girl Graduate of Falls High School in 1938 before leaving to travel coast to coast as a corporate secretary. Eventually she settled into life on a ranch in Arizona.
Missing her Rainy Lake roots and her mother, Hazel Anderson Ek, she would bring her family and friends to the Falls every summer.
She is survived by her only child, Carla Clarke Hines, her grandsons Brandon and Taylor, her four great-grandchildren Rowen, Fletcher, Juniper and Clover Rae, and her only nephew, Bruce Anderson of the Falls.
