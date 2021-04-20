Elaine Ida Beach, 87

It is with great sadness to announce Elaine’s passing on April 12, 2021.
Elaine grew up in Ray, MN and moved to International Falls when she was 17. There she met Larry Beach, the love of her life. They moved out to the lake in 1960 where they always welcomed the neighbors, especially the kids to use their beach anytime.
She worked as a teller at the First National Bank until she retired, taking off fifteen years to raise her kids.
There are so many things she loved, but the most was going to the Canadian cabin for their vacations every summer with family and friends. She also had a passion for playing the organ at church up until she passed.
After retirement, Elaine and Larry bought a motorhome and enjoyed traveling around the country. They loved being in Cape San Blas, FL where they met many friends in their motorhome community.
Elaine is preceded in death by her husband, Larry Beach; her parents, Beno and Florence Pries; brothers-in-law, Gary Beach, and Jerry DeHetre.
Elaine is survived by her children, David (Leslie) Beach, Steve Beach, Diane (Marc) Cresap, Val Colombe; grandchildren, Trevor (Rachel) Beach, Jennifer (Dave) Karvis, Evan Cresap, David Cresap; great-grandchildren, Madeline, Eugene and Lilian Beach, Nicole Lotspeich and Natalie Karvis; and nephew, Kenneth Beach.
A special thank you to her dear friend, Dan Ganter, who played hundreds of cribbage games and watched sports with her before her passing.
An announcement will be made at a later date for a funeral or a celebration of life.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Borderland Humane Society, PO Box 543, International Falls, MN 56649, in her name.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.