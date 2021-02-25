Elizabeth “Betty” Gibson died Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Rochester East Health Service surrounded by her children. She was 89.
She was born May 5, 1931, in International Falls to Walter and Eloise Scheela. Her father was a math teacher and high school athletic director and her mother was a homemaker. Betty made the national honor society at Falls High School, was captain of the girls softball team, played the violin and starred in school plays.
She married Donald Gibson in 1949 and they set a goal of having a dozen children when their first son, Bruce, was born the following year. Eleven others followed, almost annually, until 1963, when they reached a perfect dozen.
While the burgeoning family required Donald to juggle multiple jobs, Betty thrived in her noisy household. She was a positive mother who sang while she vacuumed the house and was still smiling when her kids got home from school to find the living room draped with freshly ironed clothes.
The Gibson family lived in International Falls, Buffalo, WY and Woodstock, IL, before moving to Rochester in 1965.
There was not a lot of money, or even enough sometimes, but the kids didn’t seem to know.
Both parents were active in their children’s sports teams and Betty was a Cub Scout leader who didn’t mind adding more kids to an already full table.
When her youngest child started kindergarten in 1969, Betty went to work at the Rochester Post Bulletin, where she handled classified ads until 1982.
She was a lifelong Catholic and a member of Church of the Resurrection and later Pax Christi Catholic Church.
She was also a poet, ready to share a well-crafted rhyme at special occasions. She was funny, occasionally slinging a verbal jab if someone needed to be put in their place. She was the life of the party and the heart of her family.
Somehow, in her spare time she also became a master crocheter, producing a mountain’s-worth of mittens, scarves, hats, Christmas stockings and dolls. She made afghan blankets for each of her 36 grandchildren, presenting them at their high school graduations. The final one was presented five years ago.
Betty and Donald divorced in 1976 and she married John Marsolek in 1982 and moved to Austin. They enjoyed dancing, traveling and playing cards during their time together. They later divorced and Betty returned to Rochester in 2010.
Betty got her first apartment in Rochester the following year and, at age 80, she was living alone for the first time. She loved her new social life, taking the bus around town and attending her grandkids’ various sporting events. She was the loudest voice in the stands. Even the referees knew when she was there.
It would be accurate to call Betty an expert on Minnesota sports and a huge fan of the Vikings, Twins and the Gophers hockey team. She loved attending games in the Twin Cities and enticed her children to take her because she never learned to drive.
She was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease six years ago and lived in several senior housing facilities in Rochester.
When she moved to Health Services East nearly four years ago, she could no longer feed herself. So every night, one of her children would show up to feed her dinner. On weekends, as many as nine relatives would turn up, vying for the honor of feeding her. She was always happy for the company.
The Gibson family would like to thank the staff of Rochester Health Services East for the outstanding care they provided our mother. She always seemed content and well cared for.
Betty is survived by two brothers, William Scheela of Bemidji and Walter Scheela of Indio, CA; 12 children, Bruce (Bonnie) Gibson of Rochester, Sherry (Gary) Jacobson of Austin, TX, Patti (Jim) Middendorf of Clayton, CA, Gail (Dan) Johnson of Pine River, Marcia (Keith) Seibert of Chaska, Donnie (Kathy) Gibson of Rochester, David (Sue) Gibson of Rochester, Diane (Gary) Hart of Olathe, KS, Cari (Jim) Schultz, of Rochester, Jill (Jay) Williams of Owatonna, Scott Gibson of Oronoco and Susie (Steve) Bauer of Faribault; 36 grandchildren, Adam, Eric and Sean Gibson and Bethany Schwalbe; Libby Gagne and Gunnar Jacobson; Luke, Isaac and Kendra Middendorf; Willie and Drew Johnson, Katie Cichy and Molly Medenwaldt; Nicki Blazevic-Seibert, Jodi Cossitt, Amy Seibert and Angela Robinette; Tony Gibson, Kelly Kranz and Maggie Campbell; Erin, Laura and Gina Gibson; Jeremy Aug, Ryan Helling, Sarah Hall and Jesse Hart; Jacob Schultz and Cali Salley; Melissa Richer and Alec Williams; Samantha Ryan and Mitch Gibson; April Kanzenbach, Chase and EllieBeth Bauer; and 48 great-grandchildren.
A public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, March 1, 2021 at Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes, 5421 Royal Pl NW, Rochester, MN. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, Minnesota. A private service for family will be livestreamed for the public on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at 11 a.m. on the Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Homes Facebook Page www.facebook.com/Ranfranzandvine/ and at The Church of the Resurrection webpage: www.rescathroch.org/WP/
Due to COVID-19 health concerns, masks are required at all services with proper social distancing measures.
Memorials preferred to Rochester East Health Services, 501 8th Ave SE, Rochester, MN 55904.
Ranfranz and Vine Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Gibson family; to share a special memory or condolence please visit www.ranfranzandvinefh.com
