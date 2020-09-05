Ellen Rose Steinbach, 90, of International Falls, Minn., died on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society in International Falls.
As per her wishes there will be no funeral service.
Ellen was born at the family homestead on April 2, 1930, in Rapid River Township, near Baudette, Minn., the daughter of Paul James and Laura H. (Pehrs) Dixon. She attended school in New York, Florida, and International Falls. After World War II ended, she met and married the love of her life, Martin Anton Steinbach, on Aug. 16, 1947.
Ellen held a number of jobs over her lifetime and loved working as a cook at the Rainy Lake Lodge, Island View Lodge, Sandy’s, and the VFW, where her husband Martin served as the Veteran of Foreign Wars Post 2948 commander, 8th District commander, and Area 2 commander of the Cooties. She was an active member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. Both her and her husband loved their time together at the VFW and spent many hours volunteering their time with the veterans, which meant so much to them. She also enjoyed cooking at the VFW for the special events that occurred there.
Ellen held a very special place in her heart for the amazing staff and workers at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home where she lived since 2016. She absolutely loved the residents at the home and created many friends. They joined her in her weekly “Baking Club” and together they produced all kinds of wonderful treats for the residents. Ellen at one time made fabulous wedding cakes, birthday cakes, cookies, etc., and even has her own cookbook that is on the market with the many amazing recipes she put together over the years.
Ellen is survived by her two daughters, Laura (Allan) Bedard and Camie (Jack) Gray, both of Fort Frances, Ontario, Canada; nine grandchildren, Evelyn (Brad) Martin, Jennifer Steinbach, Martin (Jen) Bedard, Nico Steibach, Allan (Kathy) Bedard, Jr., Adam Gray, Danny (Jody) Bedard, Dusty Gray, and Clinton Gray; 18 great grandchildren, Samantha, Jessica, Cassidy, Whitney, Taylor, Dillon, Michelle, Emma, Reid, Alex, Samuel, Brianna, Nicholas, Jonathan, Tynika, Treytin, Xavier, and Sebastian; and two great-great grandsons, Quinn and Anon. She also leaves to mourn her special friends, Jean and Wesley Shipley.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 62 years, Martin Anton Steinbach; two sons, Martin and Gary; a granddaughter, Stefani; and three brothers, Warren, Maurice, and Harry.
Messages of condolence may be sent to ceasefuneralhome.com
