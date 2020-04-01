Elsie Mae Vacura, 86, of International Falls, Minn., died on Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at Ridgeview Assisted Living in International Falls.
Elsie was born on May 26, 1933 in Edmore, N.D., to Christ and Clara (Braaten) Reistad.
She was united in marriage to Ingval “Inky” Vacura on June 16, 1951 at Zion Lutheran Church.
Elsie was a homemaker. She enjoyed cooking, baking, and spending time “visiting” with family and friends. She liked spending time at the farm and four-wheeling. She took delight in making quilts for many. She loved babysitting her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elsie was well known for her quick wit and sense of humor.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Inky; her parents, Christ and Clara; sisters, Joyce, and Caroline.
Elsie is survived by her son, Duane (Rachel) Vacura; daughters, Diane (Wayne) Tilander, and Linda (Eldon) Zahn; grandchildren, Russell (Danita) Tilander, Tara Tilander, Jodi (Raoul Lufbery) Tilander, Jeremy Zahn, Chris (Tera) Zahn, Angela Zahn, Haley Stirewalt, Michael Sell, Daniel Vacura, Nicholas Vacura; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brother, Arthur (Shirley) Reistad; and special nephew, Bruce Kzoska.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions the funeral service will be private. The funeral will be broadcast live on Zion Lutheran Church’s Facebook page beginning at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 6.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Interment will be at Forest Hill Cemetery in International Falls.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
