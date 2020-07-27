Private family services for Elvyra C. “Kay” Munch, 83, who died on Monday, July 13, 2020, at the Littlefork Care Center, were conducted on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at St. Columban Catholic Church, Littlefork, with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. and Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m.
Fr. Ben Hadrich officiated. Interment was at Oakley Cemetery, Littlefork. Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
