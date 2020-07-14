Elvyra C. “Kay” Munch, 83, died peacefully on Monday July 13, 2020 at the Littlefork Care Center.
Elvyra was born on May 24, 1937 in Cloquet, Minn., to Warner and Sophia Grandaw. She was a graduate of International Falls High School.
She married her best friend, Anton D. Munch on Dec. 26, 1957. They resided in Littlefork most of their married life and raised seven children.
After retirement from the Minnesota DNR, she spent her time volunteering in the church, the nursing home and her community. She had a great love for Jesus and his Mother, Mary, which she shared through Adoration, music and countless rosaries. She especially loved sharing her faith with those living in the care center. She loved those special moments shared with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Elvyra was preceded in death by her parents; son, Anton Peter Paul; daughter, Karen Jean; an infant great-grandson, Garrett Douglas; three sisters and a brother.
Elvyra is survived by her husband, Anton Douglas; daughters; Mary (Melvin) Gaetzke, Cordelia (Bob) Davis, Paula (Mike) Stevens; sons, David (Mary Pat) Munch, Lawrence (Allison) Munch, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren, five sisters and two brothers. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. Elvyra loved her parish family at St. Columban Catholic Church.
Private family services will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020 with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m.
Interment will be in the Oakley Cemetery, Littlefork, Minn.
Memorials would be preferred to Northern Options for Women, 923 5th Street, Int’l Falls, MN 56649.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
