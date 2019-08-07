On Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019, Emilee K. Schultz - loving wife, mother, grandma, great-grandma, sister, aunt, daughter and kind friend - entered into the kingdom of heaven and into the arms of our Lord at the age of 71.
Emy was born Dec. 11, 1947, in Bagley, Minn., to Emil and Katherine Lundin.
Emilee was always full of love and compassion always putting others ahead of herself. She had a strong faith that guided her through anything that came her way.
Emilee graduated from Falls High School in 1966 she worked in many hospitals and nursing homes including Abbott Northwestern in Minneapolis, Minn., prior to moving to Thief River Falls, Minn., then to Red Lake Falls, Minn., before moving back to International Falls, Minn., where she enjoyed caring for many children in her in home childcare before going to work at the Falls Good Samaritan Center.
She shared her God given gift of cake decorating by making cakes for all of life’s celebrations including weddings, graduations birthdays and more.
Emy loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and all others in her life.
Emilee had a love of volleyball and other activities to stay healthy and energetic. Camping with family and friends was always fun when Em was around, she loved to laugh.
She had other hobbies including crocheting, beaded jewelry making, berry picking and fishing. Em loved dancing and was always the prettiest girl on and floor, and still is.
Emilee is survived by her loving husband, Terry Schultz; four wonderful children, Renae Crawford, Terry Jr. (Treana) Schultz, Steven (Becca) Schultz and Kimberly (Danny O’loughlin); sister, Marcia (Lundin) Bartell; 15 grandchildren - Chad, Cory, Cami, Craig, Kennedi, Jesse, James, Andrew, Nikki, Cohlton, Nicholas, Deacon, Brock, Breanna and Ella; great-grandchildren - Shawn, Natalya, Aaron, Joshua, Gavin, Liam and Lincoln; nephews, Brendon, Blaine, Jon, Adam and Owen; and many great-nephews and nieces.
She was preceded in death by her infant brother, Edward; her parents; parents-in-law, John and Rose Schultz; and brothers-in-law, Jon, Steven and Dave.
The Funeral Mass of the Resurrection will be conducted at noon Friday, Aug. 16, at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.
Interment will be at St. Thomas Catholic Church.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com.
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary Inc., International Falls.