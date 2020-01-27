Erma M. Foster, 95, of Big Falls, Minn., passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society-International Falls, Minn.
Erma was born Nov. 6, 1924, in Foster, Iowa, to parents, Herman and Emma (Sincox) Johnson.
On Dec. 5, 1942, she was united in marriage to Forrest E. Foster Sr.
Erma was a waitress for many years in Big Falls.
She enjoyed having family and friends around her, and was known for her caramel rolls and baked goods.
He grandchildren always looked forward to raiding her cookie jar full of homemade cookies.
Erma spent many hours at her sewing machine making quilts and preparing strips of material to make rag rugs on her loom.
She enjoyed gardening and canning.
Erma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Forrest Sr.; and brothers, Kenneth (sister-in-law, Doris) and Ralph Johnson.
Erma is survived by son, Forrest Jr. (Linda) Foster of Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario, Canada; daughter, Rosemary (Larry) Reese Sr. of International Falls; daughter, Frances (Lee) Tufvander of Brooklyn, Park, Minn.; son, Lawrence (Claudia) Foster of Lawton, Okla.; 11 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Donna.
A memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Evangelical Covenant Church, Big Falls.