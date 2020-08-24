Ethel Mae Donahue gently entered eternity July 13, 2020. She resided at Papermakers Place since 2013 due to declining health.
She was born at Indus, Minn., Sept. 28, 1923, the daughter of Joseph and Clara Mercure.
She met her husband, Patrick J. Donahue, in July of 1941, while babysitting his nephews, Leo, Tom, and Jack Karsnia. They were married Nov. 29, 1941 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and were lifelong members of the church.
She was well known for her excellent cooking skills and made awesome homemade bread. She canned and pickled the vegetables they raised. Many of her recipes are still used by family and friends.
She enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, embroidery, concerts, plays, blueberry picking, playing cards and trips to the casino. She loved hockey games. She hosted many parties and dinners during her lifetime and was a gracious hostess.
She also enjoyed traveling, especially to Arizona to visit her father, Joe Mercure and her step-parents, Margaret and Paul Deweese.
She traveled to attend many events for her children and grandchildren and loved having them visit her. She had many friends that were always welcome at her home for a cup of coffee or a home cooked meal. She and her husband hosted a barn dance that was long remembered as the best barn dance ever held in Koochiching County, complete with a huge dinner and live music.
She was a devoted mother and natural caregiver to her family, neighbors and friends. She worked very hard to raise a family and was very proud of the accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children, Margaret (Ernest) Gust of Mt. Iron, Minn.; Matthew (Dorothy) Donahue, Col. Patrick Donahue, USMC, (RET) (Patty) and Mary Donahue all of Sun Lakes, AZ. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren, Ernest (Lisa) Gust, Christine (Diana) Gust, Patrick, Rory, Shane, and Erin Donahue, Michelle (Dale) Nordhausen, Amy (Bill) Sirek, Sean (Jennifer) Donahue, Major Ryan (Elizabeth) Donahue, USMC; 10 great-grandchildren, Emily, Jennifer, Tyler, Megan, Ryan, Braden, Hayden, Rylee, Collin and Lillian; sisters-in-law, Bridgit Mercure, Lorraine Mercure and many Mercure, Cullen and Karsnia nieces, nephews and their families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Patrick J. Donahue; daughter, Maureen; her parents; Joseph Mercure, Clara Mercure and Margaret and Paul Deweese; brothers, Edward, Eugene and Joseph Mercure and sisters-in-law, Nellie Cullen and Marie Karsnia.
Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a service and Celebration of Life will be held in June 2021.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
