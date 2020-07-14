With saddened hearts, the children of Ethel Mercure Donahue announce her death.
Ethel gently transitioned into eternity July 13, 2020. She was 96-almost 97-years of age.
She was dearly loved and will be missed by her family, friends and Dori, the little dog she loved.
We wish to express our sincere gratitude to John Decker, the nursing staff, and to Susan Zaren, her treasured Care Companion.
A complete obituary and details of a Celebration of Life will follow.
Condolences may be left at www.greenlarsen.com
Arrangements are with Green-Larsen Mortuary, Inc.
